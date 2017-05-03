Middle school band packs in the students

If New Hampton Middle School band students need to know anything, it is this: Get to the band room early.“You’ll see when the seventh- and eighth-graders come in here, it’s a little cramped,” Band Director Jenny Adam said. “They literally have to climb over each other to get to their chairs.”Adam isn’t complaining. Having a packed band room is a good — a very good — thing.And those students are preparing for one of the biggest concerts of the year as the annual Parade of Bands is set for Tuesday at New Hampton High School.Students in grades 5-12 that make up the school district’s seven bands will take the “stage” at 7 p.m. and perform a variety of pieces.Make no mistake about it, band is definitely on the rise in New Hampton, especially at the middle school where Adam has 135 students playing instruments.For the complete story see the 3/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.