Middle school students show off music skills

The New Hampton Middle School Solo Festival is held each during conference in the spring semester for students in grades 6-8, this year’s took place on Monday.“It is an opportunity for students to perform on their own,” said Middle School Band Director Jenny Adam. “In band we perform as a group but this solo festival gives students the opportunity to really be heard and get to show off their hard work.” This festival also gives the students a chance to work with other band directors from around Iowa.For the complete story see the 2/28/2017 New Hampton Tribune.