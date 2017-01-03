Home / News / Middle school students show off music skills

Middle school students show off music skills

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

The New Hampton Middle School Solo Festival is held each during conference in the spring semester for students in grades 6-8, this year’s took place on Monday.“It is an opportunity for students to perform on their own,” said Middle School Band Director Jenny Adam. “In band we perform as a group but this solo festival gives students the opportunity to really be heard and get to show off their hard work.”  This festival also gives the students a chance to work with other band directors from around Iowa.For the complete story see the 2/28/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here