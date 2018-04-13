Home / News / Midmester hits high notes once again

Midmester hits high notes once again

Fri, 04/13/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske
Middle School will showcase its Midmester today New Hampton Middle School students will show off what they have learned the past three weeks during the school’s Midmester Showcase today [Friday, April 13]. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium and cafeteria and will highlight the school’s unique Midmester Academy program. The public is invited to attend.

You learn a lot about middle school students when you spend a few days in class with them.
Trust me, I know because for the past couple of weeks I’ve stopped by New Hampton Middle School to visit with Patty O’Hallearn’s “Chickasaw Chat” Midmester class.
So here’s what I’ve learned about students in grades 5-8: Some are rambunctious. Some are shy. Some are in between. But, for the most part, they’re fun kids to be around.
My job for the past couple of weeks has been to help them put out this four-page special section on the school’s annual Midmester program that allows students to take classes that interest them.
— Read more on this story, and read the students' stories such as "Students learn about our veterans!" (pictured), "Donut give up" about donut-making, and more in the April 13 New Hampton Tribune. 

