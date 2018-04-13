Midmester hits high notes once again

You learn a lot about middle school students when you spend a few days in class with them.

Trust me, I know because for the past couple of weeks I’ve stopped by New Hampton Middle School to visit with Patty O’Hallearn’s “Chickasaw Chat” Midmester class.

So here’s what I’ve learned about students in grades 5-8: Some are rambunctious. Some are shy. Some are in between. But, for the most part, they’re fun kids to be around.

My job for the past couple of weeks has been to help them put out this four-page special section on the school’s annual Midmester program that allows students to take classes that interest them.

