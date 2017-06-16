A mighty little church

The Rev. Peter Faugstad sat in the sanctuary of Jerico Lutheran Church and pondered the question — how would those original members feel about the church today?

For a moment, he was lost in thought as he thought of those pioneers who came together to worship for the first time in 1867.

And then he smiled.

“I think they would be happy that we still worship together, that we come together each week as a church body and that Jesus remains the focal point of our services.”

Maybe, just maybe, that’s the moral of this mightly little church, one whose membership may not be what it once was yet is still thriving on the east edge of Jerico.

Yes, so much has changed since Pastor U.V. Koren held the first service 150 years ago and yet one thing hasn’t.

“We teach and preach about the same thing they did back then,” Faugstad said. “We still teach and learn about the love of Jesus Christ because the Bible doesn’t change.”

And the church will celebrate with a big birthday party on Sunday, June 25, when a worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and be followed by a lunch and program.

