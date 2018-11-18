Miss Iowa 1997 to sing during lighted event

The independent committee that organizes a spectacular holiday light display in New Hampton has been hard at work in concert with the community to outperform last year’s inaugural event.

It’s the hope of committee member Lisa Pool that the community will once again come be entertained at the bandshell and stroll Mikkelson Park to view their neighbors’ lighting handiwork during the second annual Little Light of Mine, on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment is being lined up. A musical performance from actress, TV hostess and Miss Iowa USA 1997 Shawn Brogan Diddy, a Waterloo native who grew up in New Hampton, was confirmed on Wednesday.

Opening the evening at 5:30 p.m. will be performances from the New Hampton Dance Team, Sydney Lau and Watson Fair of Riceville.

Sponsors from the community each take responsibility for decorating a space at the park that averages 20-by-20-foot. The bandshell will be lit as will the “wooden wonderland” playground entrance.

