Model A makes visit to New Hampton

A blast from the past visited downtown New Hampton on Tuesday afternoon, as passers-by had the opportunity to take a look at a 1929 Model A Ford close up.

The nearly 90-year-old vehicle was rebuilt by Dennis Mihm (left) of New Hampton, who drove the car all the way from Mason City to show it off to Bob Manges (right), longtime proprietor of Manges Jewelry in New Hampton.

Mihm, who is originally from Lawler and is a long-time friend of Manges, rebuilds old cars as a hobby. He drove a 1924 Model T he rebuilt from Mason City to New Hampton a few years ago, and claims that on Tuesday he had the Model A up to speeds approaching 70 miles per hour.

The Ford Motor Company produced the Model A from 1927-1932. (An earlier version also called the Model A was produced in 1903.) Model A production of the version in this photo ended in March, 1932, after just under 5 million had been made in nine different body styles.



For more local news, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune