Moms enjoy a night with their children at dance on Friday

A dance for mothers and their children was held on Friday by the Women of Today in New Hampton to celebrate Mother’s Day.Women of Today representative Rachel Holthaus said the dance was started last year for mothers and their sons to compliment the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department’s Father/Daughter Dance.“The Parks and Rec department stepped up this year and held a mother/son skate but we wanted to keep our dance as well,” said Holthaus.The group decided to simply change the date so that it coincided with Mother’s Day and invited all moms to celebrate the occasion with their kids.At the New Hampton Community Center the group had a DJ playing music as well as candy, snacks, coloring pages, games and more for the moms and kids that came for a night of fun.A photobooth was set up as well during the night so moms and children could get a nice picture taken together to remember the night by.The Women of Today also put together a raffle basket with lots of outdoor goodies for families to enjoy.