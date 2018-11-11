Moonshine Tap gets new owners, new look

Italian and American food options, a 95-cent menu for all ages, and a kitchen that’s open until the bar closes. With the Moonshine Tap having reopened this fall under new yet local owners, it’s hard to find anything not to love.

Kory Bormann thanked Helen Geerts for the opportunity to purchase the property that has been dubbed the "North Washington Community Center" in September.

With the help of family, Kory, his wife Stephany and his mother Rosie Bormann have helped remodel the interior in a two-month, 80-hour-a-week effort for a “country cozy” look, including having redone the floors with hand-burned 12-foot wood planks that had to be brought in through the windows due to a perpendicular hallway at the entryway. They credited the Bormann, Smith, Salinas, Elenz and Carpenter families as well as local contractors who helped make the transformation from the once bright green linoleum floors.