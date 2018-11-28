More than a daycare issue

Tammy Robinson has heard it enough to know that the day-care issue in New Hampton is reaching crisis proportions.

“One of the things I’ve heard over and over from our businesses and industries is that day care, or the lack of it, is a huge issue for them,” the New Hampton economic development director said last week. “What they’re hearing — and it’s not just one or two, either — is ‘I’ll take the job contingent on finding day care.’ We talk a lot about housing and we know we have work to do on that front, but day care is right there with it.”

It’s why Robinson is heartened by the New Hampton School Board’s decision last week to remain open to Great Plays Daycare possibly moving into part of the downtown school complex that will open up when the new middle school welcomes students next fall.

