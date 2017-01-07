More than just ‘fun stuff’

The kids — and not to mention a few adults — filled the floor at the New Hampton Community Center last Friday.

And they built a bunch of cool contraptions with Legos ... all for the love of reading.

“The fun stuff is the fun stuff,” New Hampton Public Library Director Carrie Becker said, “but what’s really important is the reading.”

And the library’s annual summer reading program is putting a stop to the “summer slide” for more than 50 area children, ages 0 to 18.

Not that the “fun stuff” — summer reading participants took in a magic show on Thursday afternoon, will get a look ISU’s Insect Garden next Friday and take part in a water fight at Mikkelson Park on July 14 — isn’t worth it.

— For more on this story, see the June 30 Tribune