More than just a dance

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Bull’s morning host and hundreds of his friends do the chicken dance
By: 
Bob Fenske

What started out as a bit of a joke on a local radio station turned into one fun-filled morning in a New Hampton parking lot Friday morning.
And while it was just a “Chicken Dance,” the radio announcer who pulled it off said maybe, just maybe, Friday’s event that attracted at least 750 people — mostly students but pretty much every age group was represented, it had a little deeper meaning.
“For 10 minutes or so, everyone there forgot about their problems,” he said.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 11 New Hampton Tribune.

