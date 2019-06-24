More than just a game!

It was, to steal an overheard comment from the crowd, “instant cuteness.”

The preschoolers in New Hampton Parks and Recreation’s Start Smart program were on the field playing a little t-ball Wednesday morning, and put simply, the first “scrimmages” of the season were a hoot.

Kids hit the baseballs and softballs off the tee. Some ran to first base, a few walked and there were even a couple that took off for third.

For more on this story see the June 25 Tribune.