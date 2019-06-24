Home / News / More than just a game!
Leah Winterton tells Brooklyn Neville “I’ll take it” during the Start Smart scrimmages that were held at Mikkelson Park last Wednesday morning.

More than just a game!

Mon, 06/24/2019 - 12:08pm Bob Fenske
Start Smart is about a lot more than baseball, softball
By: 
Bob Fenske

It was, to steal an overheard comment from the crowd, “instant cuteness.”

The preschoolers in New Hampton Parks and Recreation’s Start Smart program were on the field playing a little t-ball Wednesday morning, and put simply, the first “scrimmages” of the season were a hoot.

Kids hit the baseballs and softballs off the tee. Some ran to first base, a few walked and there were even a couple that took off for third.

For more on this story see the June 25 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here