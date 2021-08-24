Home / News / More than just a nurse

More than just a nurse

Tue, 08/24/2021 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
MercyOne nurse wears many hats, including cheerleader, at New Hampton hospital
By: 
Bob Fenske

Marianne Kurash wears many “hats” at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

She’s a cardiac rehab nurse, the employee health nurse, and an educator — teaching advanced cardiac classes to her fellow employees.

But maybe the most important role Kurash has for her cardiac patients is this: She’s a cheerleader.

“I think when it comes right down to it, that’s what I have to be, I have to be a cheerleader,” she said. “I have to be the one that says ‘you can do this’ or even ‘you should try to do this.’ When we’re talking cardiac rehab, let’s be honest, it’s scary for a lot of people. They’ve just gone through this life-altering event, and getting on a treadmill, going for a walk, whatever it is … they’re all a little scary.”

The rewards for her sometimes can be so simple. It might be a short walk. It might lifting a small box off the floor and putting it on a counter. It may be as simple as an “OK, I’ll try.”

“And we celebrate the little victories,” she said, “because when you go through a cardiac event, trust me, it changes you, it scares you. Sometimes the hardest part is starting the rehab, but as we work through the fears and some semblance of normalcy returns, when you see them smile and realize the progress they’ve made, that’s rewarding.”

— For more on this story and Women in the Workplace, see the Aug. 24 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

121 West Main Street
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here