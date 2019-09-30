Home / News / More than a milestone
Cross bearers and Father Brian Dellaert depart the sanctuary after St. Joseph Community School’s weekly Mass on Friday morning when the school celebrated the 115th anniversary of its founding.

More than a milestone

Mon, 09/30/2019 - 11:38am Bob Fenske
St. Joe’s celebrates 115th birthday and the support from its parishioners
By: 
Bob Fenske

The students and staff gathered, as they do every Friday morning, for Mass, but this one was a bit more special as St. Joseph Community School celebrated its 115th birthday.

Yet, the school’s principal and her students say there was something bigger to mark, and that’s the fact that the Catholic school has so much support from its community and the folks who sit “in the back” each week.

Say what?

“I think one of the things we feel so blessed about is the people who come every week,” St. Joe’s Principal Christina Carlton said. “I really believe our kids feel that support and we so much appreciate it.”

For more on this story see the October 1 Tribune.

