More than Santa letters

Morgan Kuennen will be the first to admit that she loves to read her students’ letters to Santa, but like many of her teaching peers, the New Hampton first-grade instructor uses those letters that appear in this story and the Tribune’s B section this week as a teaching tool.

“The letters are so much fun to read,” Kuennen said. “I love listening to the students brainstorm ideas and then having them put their thoughts on paper. The writing opportunity allows the students to be creative and use their imaginations while making connections to the holiday season.”

It’s also a great way for students to practice writing in the classroom.

“We learned about the parts of a letter and reviewed the importance of writing neatly and forming our letters properly,” Kuennen said.

