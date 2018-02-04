More winter may be on the way

Spring will come one day, but forget about it happening this week; in fact, Chickasaw County is under a winter storm watch from Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said that a "wintry mix" will begin impacting the area late Monday night, and before the storm exits the area on Tuesday, the area may get 3 to 6 inches of snow, along with gusting to near 30 miles per hour Tuesday and Tuesday night.

If it's any consolation — and we realize it's probably not — it could be worse. Rochester, Minn., is expected to get about 10 inches of snow.

And the bad news is there's no warmup in sight. High temperatures are expected to be only in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

Ahead of the storm, officials at Decorah High School cancelled a boys track meet that included New Hampton while Mason City called off a girls track meet Tuesday that included the Chickasaws.

