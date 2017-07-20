Mother Nature's fury

A powerful thunderstorm packing winds of 70 miles per hour blasted Chickasaw County late Wednesday afternoon and left hundreds of residents without power.

The storm led to numerous downed trees and power lines throughout the county, a number of farm buildings destroyed by the storm.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 70 miles per hour near Alta Vista and one of 66 miles per hour in New Hampton. Both occurred around 5:20 p.m.

In New Hampton, numerous trees didn’t survive the storm, and as they came down, they pulled power lines onto several streets and sidewalks.

— For more on this story, see the July 21 Tribune