Motorcycle rally taking shape

Tue, 08/15/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Leader says numerous groups are partnering with Boy Scouts for first-ever event
Tony Trower will be the first to admit that he’s learning as he and Boy Scout Troop 48 continue preparations for the first-ever New Hampton Motorcycle Rally.
“I took a call from someone who can’t make it this year and she said, ‘Make sure, you save me one of the lapel pins,’” the scoutmaster said. “Lapel pins? I had no idea, but they’re a big deal so it’s kind of back to the part I’ve never run a rally before.”
But make no mistake about it: Trower and his scouts are pumped for the rally that will be held Sept. 8-9 at Mikkelson Park.
And why not? Trower said the community support for the event that is replacing the Davis Rally on the New Hampton calendar has been, in the scoutmaster’s words, “out of this world.”
