Motorcyclists say they wouldn't miss trip to annual rally

Come rain or frost, Debby and Kevin VanderMeyden have been attending the motorcycle rally in New Hampton for a good two decades, before they were part of the group of regulars dubbed the Skunk Valley Riders.

The Des Moines couple met Gene Davis, who had founded the rally in 1979, when he joined their table at a Hardee’s restaurant in Johnston and told them of his vision to host a motorcycle rally in New Hampton.

“He wanted a bunch of guys lined up in his driveway, the street in front of his house. He just wanted to see how many friends he could get up here,” Kevin VanderMeyden said.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 7 New Hampton Tribune.