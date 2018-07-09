Home / News / Motorcyclists say they wouldn't miss trip to annual rally

Motorcyclists say they wouldn't miss trip to annual rally

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Light Parade is Saturday — The annual New Hampton Motorcycle Rally Light Parade will once again be held on Saturday evening, although organizers are pushing it back a bit. The parade, which runs down Main Street, will start at 7:15 p.m. this year. “We just want to get a little closer to dusk,” said rally coordinator Tony Trower, “so it really pops, you know? Last year, it was still a little too light out so we’re going to give this a try.”

Come rain or frost, Debby and Kevin VanderMeyden have been attending the motorcycle rally in New Hampton for a good two decades, before they were part of the group of regulars dubbed the Skunk Valley Riders.
The Des Moines couple met Gene Davis, who had founded the rally in 1979, when he joined their table at a Hardee’s restaurant in Johnston and told them of his vision to host a motorcycle rally in New Hampton.
“He wanted a bunch of guys lined up in his driveway, the street in front of his house. He just wanted to see how many friends he could get up here,” Kevin VanderMeyden said.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 7 New Hampton Tribune.

