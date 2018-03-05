Moving song steals the show at Coffeehouse

As the New Hampton Chamber Choir members sang “I Carry Your Heart,” the tears came, and for a moment, everyone in the room Sunday afternoon realized just how powerful music can be.

It was, in a word, moving, and that word doesn’t even come close to justice.

Usually, it’s the finale of the Coffeehouse Concert that brings students, especially the seniors, to tears, and while “In This Very Room” in 2018 was emotional, “I Carry Your Heart,” stole the show.

