Mrs. Lynn Ries is retiring after teaching kindergarten for 40 years with New Hampton Community Schools.

Please help celebrate her retirement with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at the New Hampton City Community Center, 112 East Spring Street, New Hampton. The open house is hosted by her children.

No gifts, please. Cards maybe sent to 1401 110th St., Alta Vista, IA 50603.