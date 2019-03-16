The weather earlier this week was quite simply the last thing New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens wanted to see.

And he wasn’t alone in that thought. He had plenty of folks agreeing with him at the Chickasaw County Engineer’s Office and Secondary Roads Department.

The spring thaw came in a hurry as temperatures that hit the freezing mark Monday, climbed into the mid-30s on Tuesday and almost hit the 50s on Wednesday. Throw in rain showers and put it this way: Our roads are a muddy mess.

“This is our last resort,” Jurrens said Wednesday after announcing that New Hampton school buses will only travel hard-surface roads until further notice. “If we didn’t do this, there’s a good chance we wouldn’t have school the next two days. Between the ice and the mud, we just can’t put our buses on gravels right now.”

