Muddy, yet solid, harvest

As farmers began looking ahead to the harvest last month, ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol put it simply.

“If the guys can get out there, I think we’re going to have a pretty decent crop,” he said, “but getting out there is the challenge.”

It still is, but for those growers who have been able to harvest some fields, yields of both corn and soybeans have been promising. Several farmers contacted by the Tribune say they have been able to take in more than 200 bushes of corn per acre and there have been reports of some bean fields producing 60 bushels per acre.

But it’s a small sample size, to say the least.

