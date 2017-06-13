Museums get their own week

The massive antique tractors seemed especially immense next to the Barntsen siblings — Gwendolyn, 6, Conrad, 4, and Lute, 2.

The three kids from Woodbury, Minn. ducked among the Olivers and Hart-Parrs in the Floyd County Historical Museum on Wednesday as their grandparents Doug and Lin Sinclair, of Charles City, followed behind.

“When we can, we bring grandchildren here. It’s such a wonderful experience, even if we only get to stay an hour,” Lin said. “It’s not easy for grandparents to share history with their grandchildren, but here you can show them. Some of Doug’s dad’s trains are upstairs in the train display. It’s family history.”

Conrad pretended to honk a tractor’s horn. Doug’s camera clicked.

County museums like this one will enjoy a statewide spotlight this week after Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed June 11-17 as Iowa Museums Week, with support from the Iowa Museum Association.

