N-P band program is ‘In the Spotlight’

Nashua-Plainfield bands were excited to get the call they were going to be in The Iowa Bandmaster Magazine Winter 2017 issue.Students were excited when Band Directors Tracy McGregor and Scott Stroud announced they were picked to be “In the Spotlight” and all the bands in the Nashua-Plainfield school district were going to be featured from the 5th grade band all the way up to the high school band.After hearing good things about the Nashua-Plainfield bands, the Iowa Bandmaster Magazine contacted Stroud and asked if they were interested and of course a person does not say no to an honor like this.“Nice to be recognized by your peers as a band teacher,” said Stroud. He has been getting emails from band teachers across the state and he enjoys hearing from them.Each band had their picture taken with their instruments and a bio next to their picture including information about their band director and school district.For the complete story see the 3/16/2017 Nashua Reporter.