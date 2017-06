The Nashua-Plainfield Lions held their meeting last week to introduce new members and to celebrate milestones for years of service for three members.

Harold Rausch has been a member of the Lions Club for 45 years. John Larson, 35 years and Wayne Miller, 15 years.

New members included: Craig Goetsch, Cathy Haut, Doug Kollmann and Zack Wesselman.

