N-P superintendent to retire in December

The Nashua-Plainfield School Board will begin searching for a new superintendent after board members Monday approved a retirement request from current Superintendent Randy Strabala.

“It’s been something I’ve thought about for a while now,” Strabala said, “but at the same time, I really want to do what’s best for the district. Nashua-Plainfield has been very good to me.”

Strabala would like to retire Dec. 31, but even before he presented his proposal to the board, he said he would do whatever the board asked him to do.

On Monday night, board members approved the request pending finding a suitable replacement.

“We do that with a lot of people,” Strabala said, “and so I’m completely understanding what the board is thinking.”

Strabala is in his ninth year as Nashua-Plainfield’s superintendent. Before that, he served as the district’s high school principal for 11 years.

He began his education career at Central City, where he taught social studies and coaches a variety of sports for 11 years and was the high school principal for four more.

Strabala, who also serves as superintendent at Clarksville, said he believes there are some real advantages to having a superintendent take over in mid-year, rather than the more traditional summer starting date.



