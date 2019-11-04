Home / News / N-P Band shines at state contest

N-P Band shines at state contest

Thu, 04/11/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Moines earns outstanding performer award as students earn 14 Division I ratings
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Saturday morning the Nashua-Plainfield High School Band traveled to North Butler to compete in the annual State Solo and Ensemble Contest. The band has been practicing and brought 24 solos and ensembles to contest this year.
Senior Drew Moine received the Outstanding Performance Award for his alto saxophone solo. Judges are only allowed to choose one outstanding performer in each performance center.
This honor means Moine will be performing his solo piece in early May at the Outstanding Performance Recital at Iowa State University in Ames.
“I am so proud of all the students who stepped out of their comfort zones to perform at this contest,” said Band Director Scott Stroud, whose students brought home 14 Division I ratings. “They showed up prepared and represented our school well. They were so prepared that seven events received scores that were one point from perfect, and one perfect score.”
— For more on this story, see the April 11 Nashua Reporter. 

