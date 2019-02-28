Home / News / N-P Cub Scouts take part in Pinewood Derby Saturday

N-P Cub Scouts take part in Pinewood Derby Saturday

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Snow, ice and dreary conditions could not stop the Nashua-Plainfield Cub Scouts from holding their annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday afternoon. Blue shirts, colorful cars and racing was the topic of discussion at the derby which was held at Nashua United Methodist Church in between storms.
Each scout received a Pinewood Derby kit which included a block of wood for the body of the car, axles and one set of small, black number decals. The scouts then were able to make the car body and paint however they wanted but had to make the weight requirement set by the Scout Council. Weights could not be more than five ounces.
