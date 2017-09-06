N-P Elementary students end school year with some fun

The wind and the cool temps didn’t stop the Nashua-Plainfield Elementary fun day.

Last week, the N-P elementary students got to participate in several different activities. They got to spray each other with water filled spray bottles, play cat and mouse with a parachute, push soccer balls with their heads, tackle an obstacle course, pass a sponge filled with water, build a cup pyramid, race against each other with an egg on a spoon, pass rubber chickens to each other with their feet and enjoy rootbeer, watermelon and popsicles.

It was windy, cloudy and cool but when the sun was out it was decent. Some of the children were cold when they got wet but most of them just enjoyed running and playing with their friends.

