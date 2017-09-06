Home / News / N-P Elementary students end school year with some fun
Students at Nashua-Plainfield Elementary have a little fun knocking down the cups they stacked during a final-week Fun Day.

N-P Elementary students end school year with some fun

Fri, 06/09/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Shelly Weiss

 

The wind and the cool temps didn’t stop the Nashua-Plainfield Elementary fun day. 
Last week, the N-P elementary students got to participate in several different activities. They got to spray each other with water filled spray bottles, play cat and mouse with a parachute, push soccer balls with their heads, tackle an obstacle course, pass a sponge filled with water, build a cup pyramid, race against each other with an egg on a spoon, pass rubber chickens to each other with their feet and enjoy rootbeer, watermelon and popsicles.
It was windy, cloudy and cool but when the sun was out it was decent. Some of the children were cold when they got wet but most of them just enjoyed running and playing with their friends.
— For more on this story, see the June 8 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here