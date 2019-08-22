N-P FFA member makes splashy fair debut
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Nashua-Plainfield senior claims top prizes for restored tractor, equipment in Des Moines
By:
Bob Fenske
When Shane Hillesheim saw the tractors his 1957 Oliver Super 55 was up against, he had hope.
“I didn’t think I’d win it, but I thought I’d finish right up there,” the Nashua-Plainfield High School senior said. “There were a lot of good tractors, a lot of tough competition, but I felt I was up there with some of them.”
It turned out that Oliver Super 55 wasn’t right up there with the rest of them; it was better than all of them as he was named champion of the Iowa State Fair’s Restored Tractor by a First-Time Exhibitor last Friday.
For more on this story see the August 20 Tribune.