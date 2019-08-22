Home / News / N-P FFA member makes splashy fair debut
Nashua-Plainfield High School senior and FFA member Shane Hillesheim shows off the ribbons he won at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines last Friday.

N-P FFA member makes splashy fair debut

Thu, 08/22/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Nashua-Plainfield senior claims top prizes for restored tractor, equipment in Des Moines
By: 
Bob Fenske

When Shane Hillesheim saw the tractors his 1957 Oliver Super 55 was up against, he had hope.

“I didn’t think I’d win it, but I thought I’d finish right up there,” the Nashua-Plainfield High School senior said. “There were a lot of good tractors, a lot of tough competition, but I felt I was up there with some of them.”

It turned out that Oliver Super 55 wasn’t right up there with the rest of them; it was better than all of them as he was named champion of the Iowa State Fair’s Restored Tractor by a First-Time Exhibitor last Friday. 

For more on this story see the August 20 Tribune.

