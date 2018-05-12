Home / News / N-P graduate wins Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway

N-P graduate wins Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway

Wed, 12/05/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Caleb Lines stood on the football field at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night and told himself no matter what happened, his weekend was already complete.
The 2018 Nashua-Plainfield High School graduate was about to compete in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway at halftime of the Big Ten Championship football game, and at stake was 100 grand.
The day before, he had thrown 16 footballs into a can in 30 seconds to win a $25,000 scholarship and become one of two finalists, and the winner would receive $100,000 for college tuition.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 4 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

