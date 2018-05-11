N-P instructor will return to Europe next year

Suzy Turner will return to Europe for the third time in four years next summer, but as much as she enjoys traveling “across the pond,” the Nashua-Plainfield instructor and National History Day coordinator says the trips make a subject she loves even more meaningful.

Turner found out last week that she was one of eight middle and high school educators will take part in the 2019 Understanding Sacrifice program that will be sponsored by the American Battle Monuments Commission and will be run by National History Day.

She will leave in late June and visit American cemeteries and World War II battlefields in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 1 Nashua Reporter.