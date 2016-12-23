N-P junior high students take to the stage Thursday

Nashua-Plainfield Junior High students practiced for months to make sure everything was perfect and on Thursday evening their hard work paid off at their Holiday Concert.Cold weather did not stop families and friends from gathering at the Nashua-Plainfield High School Gymnasium to hear what the children prepared for their listening pleasure.The Junior High Chorus began the evening singing “Be a Santa Claus” and Haley Rinken did a flute solo for “On a Silent Night.” The chorus sang the holiday favorite “Deck the Halls” and “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” had spoken soloists which were done by Taylor Claussen and Abby Reed.For the complete story see the 12/22/2016 Nashua Reporter.