N-P NHS inducts six new members

Scholarship, service, leadership and character are the four pillars of the National Honor Society and many of the students grow every year to become the young adults they were meant to be in leadership roles across the country with the help of this group.

The Nashua-Plainfield National Honor Society was proud to induct six new members into its group on Tuesday evening. Sophomores Keagan Betsinger, Drew Moine, Abby Poppe, Tanner Striegel and Caleb Ulrichs along with junior Nicole Harrington joined this nationally known leadership group to become better leaders in their community and country.

Each year students have the chance to fill out an application to join the Nashua-Plainfield National Honor Society as long as they have met the eligibility requirements based on their grade point average, demonstrating volunteer hours, preserving an excellent record of behavior in and out of school and participating in leadership roles in their school or in their community.

For the complete story see the 5/26/2017 Nashua Reporter.