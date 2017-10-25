N-P senior lands prestigious PBS honor

The National History Day honors just keep piling up for Caleb Lines.

The Nashua-Plainfield senior learned recently that he will help host a “virtual classroom” on the recent documentary “The Vietnam War,” an 18-hour documentary that recently aired on PBS.

Lines will serve as the student moderator for the one-hour program that will feature Lynn Novick, who co-produced the documentary with Ken Burns.

“I’m excited and I am honored,” Lines said. “I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but I want it to go well, I want to do my part if that makes any sense.”

The virtual classroom will air at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and use Google Hangout to broadcast to classrooms around the country.

It’s the latest opportunity National History Day has provided to Lines.

In the summer of 2016, he and Nashua-Plainfield NHD Advisor Suzy Turner traveled to Europe to participate in the “Normandy: Sacrifice for Freedom Albert H. Small Student and Teacher Institute” and this past summer, he was one of seven Nashua-Plainfield students to qualify for the National History Day contest that is held annually in the Washington, D.C., area.

“When I think of what Caleb has had a chance to do because of National History Day, it kind of blows me away,” Turner said. “Obviously, he’s worked hard, but here is this kid from Nashua, Iowa, going to Normandy, doing this moderating … it’s pretty special.”

