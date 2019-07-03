Home / News / N-P speech team sending six entries to state

N-P speech team sending six entries to state

Thu, 03/07/2019 - 11:17am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Blizzards, road closures and cold temperatures did not stop Nashua-Plainfield speech students from shining at the district Individual speech contest on Feb. 27 as the team qualified six entries for the state contest that will be held this Saturday in Forest City.
“The district contest went well considering the schedule changes due to weather conditions," speech coach Katherine Bailey said. "I'm really proud of the work these students put into their events, especially because so much of it had to be on their own time because of the snow days we have had."
— For more on this story, see the March 7 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here