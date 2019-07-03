N-P speech team sending six entries to state

Blizzards, road closures and cold temperatures did not stop Nashua-Plainfield speech students from shining at the district Individual speech contest on Feb. 27 as the team qualified six entries for the state contest that will be held this Saturday in Forest City.

“The district contest went well considering the schedule changes due to weather conditions," speech coach Katherine Bailey said. "I'm really proud of the work these students put into their events, especially because so much of it had to be on their own time because of the snow days we have had."

— For more on this story, see the March 7 Nashua Reporter.