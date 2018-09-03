N-P speech team shines at district meet

ix Nashua-Plainfield High School students will head to the individuals state contest on Saturday after earning Division I ratings at the district contest that was held on Feb. 24 at North Butler High School.

Two students — Levi Williamson and Tanner Striegel — both earned I ratings in two different categories with Williamson competing in public address and improv while Striegel doubled up for state in solo musical theatre and acting.

Dawson Schmitt will head to state in expository, Marissa Fuerstenberg and Drew Moine both earned trips in prose while Cadence Ellifritz will compete in poetry.

Also performing at the district meet and receiving a II rating were Ashton Lamborn in musical theatre and Madisyn Millermon in poetry.

Nashua-Plainfield coach Paige Malven was ecstatic both with her “veterans” and “newcomers” at the district meet.

“Having five new performers participating in individual speech is awesome,” she said. “I’m glad students are willing to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves to something new.”

Students who received a I rating will now be performing in front of three judges at state contest on Saturday at Starmont High School.

