N-P students attend Dorian Vocal Festival

The 69th annual Dorian Vocal Festival took place Saturday through Monday this last weekend at Luther College in Decorah. Schools from across Iowa had the chance to nominate their outstanding high school junior and senior vocalists to be selected for this honor.

Nashua-Plainfield seniors Kaitlyn Fury, Dominique Griffin and Tanner Striegel, along with junior Gavin Wahl, were chosen to participate in the Festival Choir. Fury was chosen as an Alto 1, Griffin a Bass 1, Striegel a Tenor 2 and Wahl as a Bass 2.

