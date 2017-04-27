Home / News / N-P students get a STEM experience

N-P students get a STEM experience

Thu, 04/27/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Shelly Weiss

Last year two Nashua-Plainfield Elementary teachers, Jill Kalvig and Dana Frerichs, got together and decided to start a program for the students to learn science, technology, engineering and math.This program takes place in the spring and for one day the entire elementary participates.This year the students divided up with kindergarten and first grade together and second and third grade together.Kalvig is the K-6 grade physical education teacher and the talented and gifted teacher while Frerichs is a 2nd grade teacher. “The program, STEM, is set up to have the students rotate from teacher to teacher to complete a different activity,” said Frerichs. “We have parent volunteers to assist as well as high school students.”For the complete story see the 4/27/2017 Nashua Reporter.

