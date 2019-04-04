N-P students shine at History Day district

If there is an ironclad rule when it comes to the National History Day district contest, it is this: The emotions run the gamut.

And the Sullivan Brothers District last week wasn’t an exception for students from Nashua-Plainfield.

On the plus side, nine Nashua-Plainfield High School students advanced four projects to the state contest, and the following day, four Nashua-Plainfield students did the same in the junior division.

On the other end of the spectrum, eight high school students and 16 junior high students saw their National History Day season, one that began last fall when they picked topics for their projects, come to an end.

