N-P students, sorry to tell you, summer’s half over

We’re not quite sure how to break this to the students of Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools, so we’ll just come out and say it: Your summer vacation is now half over.

Forty-one days ago from today [Thursday], you wrapped up your last day of the 2016-17 school year. Forty-one days from now, you head back to class to start the 2017-18 school year.

“It’s flying by,” Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Randy Strabala said. “Before you know it, we’re going to be opening our doors and welcoming everyone back.”

And while it’s been a relatively quiet summer at the district’s three school buildings, Strabala said the custodian staff is going through a “little deeper cleaning” than normal because of the lack of big projects.

