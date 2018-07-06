Home / News / N-P taking planeload to D.C.

N-P taking planeload to D.C.

Thu, 06/07/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
School qualifiers record six entries for National History Day
By: 
Bob Fenske

A little before 3 p.m. on Monday, Suzy Turner’s classroom was hopping.
A group working on a National History Day website huddled in one corner of the room. Tanner Striegel rehearsed his performance, and in another corner of the room, Morgan Kapping meticulously put together her exhibit board.
And maybe, just maybe, that says something about National History Day at Nashua-Plainfield. It’s a big deal, a really big deal.
— For more on this story, see the June 7 Nashua Reporter. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

