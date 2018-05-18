Home / News / N-P teacher lands trip to Europe for WWI program

N-P teacher lands trip to Europe for WWI program

Fri, 05/18/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Nashua-Plainfield High School instructor Suzy Turner is heading back to Europe.
The school’s talented and gifted teacher, 7-12 instructional coach and National History Day advisor learned earlier this week that she has been selected to participate in the World War I Memorializing the Fallen program.
“It was kind of crazy,” she said, “and it really came up kind of quickly, but I’m definitely excited to have this chance.”
— For more on this story, see the May 17 Nashua Reporter.

