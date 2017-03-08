Home / News / N-P trapshooters take on diabetes
Bob Schwickerath shoots during the second annual Shoot for a Cure event that was held this past weekend.

N-P trapshooters take on diabetes

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 12:05pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 

Coaches, family, friends and many others came out to raise money at the second annual Shoot for a Cure on Saturday afternoon. This fundraiser was to help raise money for JDRF to end Type 1 diabetes, which concerns many children in the area and across the world.
The Charles City/Nashua-Plainfield trapshooting team had three high school students who had their lives change when diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This is a change not only for the child but also their family, since when thinking about diabetes, people automatically think of the elderly population.
Alix Blickenderfer, Rebecca Tierney and Bryce Hamm all were trapshooting students who were not only concerned about their shooting scores but their sugar levels too. These students learned how to manage their diabetes at a young age while balancing their daily activities.
“It’s a good cause and it’s a good feeling when all these people stand behind you,” said Tierney, who is a Charles City 2017 graduate. 
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 3 Reporter

