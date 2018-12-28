Home / News / N-P turns out to honor coach who has won a lot

N-P turns out to honor coach who has won a lot

Fri, 12/28/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Ceremony held for Frost in honor of his 400th dual win
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Emotions ran high as the community came out Thursday night to honor Al Frost, the Nashua-Plainfield wrestling coach who recently became one of a select few to coach his teams to 400 dual-meet victories.
Attendees said Frost has always been dedicated to his students, school and community, which is why so many past wrestlers, former coaches and many community members were on hand to honor Frost during a home quadrangular meet.
This remarkable milestone denotes the number of wins but not the number of lives he has helped transform throughout the last 30 years of coaching. He pushes his wrestlers but also reminds them about the importance of  the values learned in wrestling and how these values can be used in real life years later. Self discipline, work ethic and perseverance are just a few traits which can help these wrestlers become a success on the mat but also in life when challenges of the adult world can be overwhelming.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 27 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here