N-P turns out to honor coach who has won a lot

Emotions ran high as the community came out Thursday night to honor Al Frost, the Nashua-Plainfield wrestling coach who recently became one of a select few to coach his teams to 400 dual-meet victories.

Attendees said Frost has always been dedicated to his students, school and community, which is why so many past wrestlers, former coaches and many community members were on hand to honor Frost during a home quadrangular meet.

This remarkable milestone denotes the number of wins but not the number of lives he has helped transform throughout the last 30 years of coaching. He pushes his wrestlers but also reminds them about the importance of the values learned in wrestling and how these values can be used in real life years later. Self discipline, work ethic and perseverance are just a few traits which can help these wrestlers become a success on the mat but also in life when challenges of the adult world can be overwhelming.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 27 Nashua Reporter.