Nashua’s police chief will leave position July 19

Nashua is searching for a new police chief after the City Council accepted the resignation of Travis Marvin during Monday night’s meeting.

Marvin, who has accepted a job with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, will work his last day with the city on July 19 and begin work in Bremer County the following day.

“Nashua has been very good for me,” he said, “but this is an opportunity I felt I just couldn’t pass up.”

