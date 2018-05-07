Nashua’s police chief will leave position July 19
Thu, 07/05/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
City Council appoints Ben Scholl as the interim head of department
By:
Jennifer Lantz and Bob Fenske
Nashua is searching for a new police chief after the City Council accepted the resignation of Travis Marvin during Monday night’s meeting.
Marvin, who has accepted a job with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, will work his last day with the city on July 19 and begin work in Bremer County the following day.
“Nashua has been very good for me,” he said, “but this is an opportunity I felt I just couldn’t pass up.”
— For more on this story, see the July 5 Nashua Reporter.