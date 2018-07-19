Home / News / Nashua’s water passes the exam

Nashua’s water passes the exam

Thu, 07/19/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Jennifer Lantz

The tests are back, and Nashua water is safe to drink. Hydrants have also been flushed.
As long as nitrate numbers are below 10 parts per million, the drinking water is considered safe for residents. The nitrate test was a little high at 8.8 parts per million, Sewer Superintendent Nick Henningsen, with PeopleService Inc., reported at Monday’s City Council meeting. Recent rainy weather is one possible explanation for the elevated number.
Henningsen reported a decrease in clogs, which is linked to fewer “flushable wipes” (which is a misnomer as they are not truly flushable) being flushed.
