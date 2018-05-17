Nashua ‘rescue’ dog takes part in training

One local dog among the attendees of last week’s K-9 officer training at the New Hampton Fire Department is a rescue.

After testing “Duke” for his drive, Midwest K-9 in Pleasant Hill determined the yellow Labrador retriever was fit to be a K-9, said his handler, Senior Officer Stephen Johnson with the Nashua Police Department.

“I’ve always loved dogs,” said the mild-mannered Johnson. He has had his current pet German shepherd for three years.

— For more on this story, see the May 15 New Hampton Tribune and May 17 Nashua Reporter.