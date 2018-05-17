Home / News / Nashua ‘rescue’ dog takes part in training

Nashua ‘rescue’ dog takes part in training

Thu, 05/17/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

One local dog among the attendees of last week’s K-9 officer training at the New Hampton Fire Department is a rescue.
After testing “Duke” for his drive, Midwest K-9 in Pleasant Hill determined the yellow Labrador retriever was fit to be a K-9, said his handler, Senior Officer Stephen Johnson with the Nashua Police Department.
“I’ve always loved dogs,” said the mild-mannered Johnson. He has had his current pet German shepherd for three years.
— For more on this story, see the May 15 New Hampton Tribune and May 17 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here